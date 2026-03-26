Pakistan's education system struggling with underfunding, weak learning outcomes: Report

Islamabad, March 26 (IANS) The recently released government report titled 'Public Financing in Education 2025–26' has revealed that Pakistan's education system is struggling with severe underfunding, weak learning outcomes, and millions of children left behind, a report has stated.

According to the statistics presented in the report, more than 25.37 million children remain out of school, and 77 per cent of the school-going 10-year-olds are virtually illiterate. These numbers showcase a national emergency that poses a threat to Pakistan's social progress and economic development.

"One of the most troubling aspects revealed in the report is the declining share of education spending in the national economy. Education expenditure has consistently remained below international benchmarks, averaging less than two percent of the GDP. Over the past five years the trend has been even more discouraging, reflective of the low priority education gets within the national fiscal framework," an editorial in Pakistan-based daily Business Recorder stated.

"Its share fell from 1.9 per cent of the GDP in 2019–20 to 1.4 per cent in 2020–21, briefly rose to 1.7 per cent in 2021–22, and then slipped again to 1.5 per cent in 2022–23. The provisional estimate of 0.8 per cent for 2024–25 is particularly worrying, indicating a further downward trend in government spending on education," it added.

The continuous under-investment explains many of the structural problems in education sector. Schools in Pakistan often do not have basic infrastructure, teaching materials, and trained teachers.

Access to education remains uneven in rural and marginalised areas, with girls and children especially affected, according to the report in Business Recorder. If government does not provide adequate resources, students in classrooms are directly impacted due to overcrowding, poorly trained staff and outdated materials.

According to the report, 77 per cent of 10-year-olds in Pakistan cannot read and understand a simple text, showcasing a serious learning crisis.

Enrolling children in schools is just the first step, however, the success lies in whether the children are able to acquire basic literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills.

A large number of children being unable to achieve minimum learning standards raises serious questions about the quality of teaching, curriculum design, and classroom support.

An editorial in Business Recorder stated, "The report also draws attention to the under-funded state of special education, an area that has historically received little policy attention. Children with disabilities require specialised teaching methods, trained staff, and appropriate learning environments. Neglecting these needs not only denies them their right to education but also prevents society from benefiting from their potential contributions."

--IANS

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