Hegseth, senators clash over Iran war, budget

Washington, May 1 (IANS) A heated Senate hearing saw sharp clashes between US SEcretary of War Pete Hegseth and lawmakers, as divisions deepened over the Iran war, rising costs and a proposed $1.5 trillion defence budget.

At the Senate Armed Services Committee, Democratic and some independent senators challenged the administration’s claims of success in Iran and questioned the scale of military spending.

Ranking Member Jack Reed led the criticism, accusing the administration of entering an “unwise” conflict without a clear strategy.

“Today, our nation is in a war strategic position,” Reed said, pointing to casualties, damaged infrastructure and economic fallout. He warned that the administration’s claims of victory were “dangerously exaggerated.”

Hegseth rejected the criticism, insisting the campaign had been effective. “Our military objectives have been stunningly effective,” he said, arguing that Iran’s defence capabilities had been significantly degraded.

The exchange set the tone for a contentious hearing, with senators repeatedly pressing the defence chief on costs and outcomes.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said Americans were “furious” about the war’s economic impact, citing rising fuel and food prices.

“How much more are we asking the American people to pay for this war?” she asked.

Hegseth pushed back, saying the mission was necessary to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “What is the cost of a nuclear-armed Iran?” he responded.

Senator Mark Kelly raised concerns about the scale of military operations and the strain on US weapons stockpiles, noting that thousands of strikes had been carried out.

“This war is stuck,” Kelly said, adding that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed and “it’s not clear… what the goal of this war is.”

Hegseth said the military had achieved its objectives and was rapidly rebuilding capacity.

Tensions also flared over civilian casualties and rules of engagement. Senator Gillibrand questioned reports of strikes hitting schools and hospitals, asking about safeguards to protect civilians.

Hegseth insisted the US military “never targets civilians” and takes extensive measures to minimise harm.

Senator Tim Kaine raised legal concerns about the conflict, citing the War Powers Resolution and asking whether the administration would seek congressional authorisation.

Hegseth deferred to the White House, saying a ceasefire meant the “60-day clock pauses or stops.”

Budget issues added to the friction. Senator Kelly questioned whether the $1.5 trillion figure was justified, suggesting it appeared “pulled out of thin air.”

Hegseth countered that the number was the result of a “highly rigorous process” reflecting global threats and years of underinvestment.

Lawmakers also pressed the Pentagon on the cost of the war. Defence comptroller Jules Hurst confirmed an initial estimate of $25 billion, though several senators argued the true figure could be far higher.

Throughout the hearing, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine largely avoided political disputes, emphasising his role in providing “clear and candid, nonpartisan military advice.”

The confrontations underscored deepening divisions in Washington over US military strategy, the Iran conflict and the scale of defence spending.

The debate comes as the US faces simultaneous geopolitical challenges, including tensions with China and Russia, and ongoing questions about long-term military commitments abroad.

--IANS

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