May 01, 2026 4:05 AM हिंदी

Tom Holland helps Zendaya escape wardrobe malfunction

Tom Holland helps Zendaya escape wardrobe malfunction (Photo : IANS/Tom Holland/insta)

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Holland stepped in to lend a helping hand to actress Zendaya. The couple appeared at a padel tournament hosted by the actor’s beverage brand in Los Angeles.

In a video, the actor, 29, is seen adjusting the back of Zendaya's blue and white patterned dress that had seemingly come undone, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Tom Holland opened up about how padel, a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, aligns with his brand's ethos.

He told USA Today, "I'm someone that is really, really into this idea of community, and padel is such a social sport”.

“You're very close to your opponents, and you can have a good chat and get to know people on the court. And for me, if we can bring people together and have a good day and celebrate Bero at the same time, it's kind of a perfect recipe”, he added.

As per ‘People’, the actress appeared on The New York Times' ‘Modern Love’ podcast to promote her film with Robert Pattinson, ‘The Drama’.

Zendaya, 29, recalled her first memories of Holland, when they met to screen test for their 2017 movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

She said, "I knew this is my person because I don’t feel nervous around them. I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm, like, oh, I actually feel more nervous when I’m away from you than when I’m with you”.

As she met Tom Holland at an audition, Zendaya recalled feeling “pretty nervous anyway”.

Talking about how Tom made her feel calm at the ‘Homecoming’ screen test, the actress said, "Just by being a nice person. By making me feel comfortable. I mean, it’s like having to do a chemistry read for a big movie like that. It’s like, oh, you really want the job, and all these kind of things. And yeah, he was really lovely then”.

The couple got engaged in January 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Tom Holland helps Zendaya escape wardrobe malfunction (Photo : IANS/Tom Holland/insta)

Tom Holland helps Zendaya escape wardrobe malfunction

Bombay High Court junks FIR against Shekhar Suman, Bharati Singh for allegedly offensive remark

Bombay High Court junks FIR against Shekhar Suman, Bharati Singh for allegedly offensive remark

Iran will participate in World Cup, says football chief Infantino, despite their absence from FIFA Congress being held in Vancouver. Photo credit: FIFA

Iran will participate in World Cup, confirms football chief Infantino, despite their absence from FIFA Congress

'Restricting them under 160 was tremendous,' says Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Restricting them under 160 was tremendous,' says Gill after GT win

Indian men and women teams storm into Stage 2 at World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026 being played in London on Thursday. Photo credit: WTT

Indian men and women teams storm into Stage 2 at World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026

MP boat capsize: 6 dead, 19 rescued; search on for over a dozen missing

MP boat capsize: 6 dead, 19 rescued; search on for over a dozen missing (3rd Ld)

Shubman Gill broke the back of the chase early, says Jos Buttler after Gujarat Titans' win in the Indian Premier League 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Gill broke the back of the chase early,' says Buttler after GT's win

HM Amit Shah to offer prayers at Buddha relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima

HM Amit Shah to offer prayers at Buddha relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima

Carlos Alcaraz watches his brother Jaime's debut in under-16 section of the Madrid Open 2026 in Madrid. Photo credit: ATP

ATP Tour: Carlos Alcaraz watches his brother Jaime's debut in Madrid

'Score was not good enough,' said Rajat Patidar after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loss to Gujarat Titans in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Score was not good enough,' says Patidar after RCB's loss to GT