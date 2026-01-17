Pakistani grooming gangs in UK linked to longstanding child abuse

London, Jan 17 (IANS) Pakistani grooming gangs in the United Kingdom are widely known for their organised operations and repeated targetting of minority communities, particularly Sikh and Hindu girls, with activists labelling the serial abuse as “the biggest peacetime crime — and cover-up — in British history", a report has highlighted.

It detailed that these grooming gangs have been associated with organised Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) for decades.

According to a report in New Delhi-based 'The Sunday Guardian' (TSG), these gangs often target vulnerable girls aged 11–16, luring them with promises of love, gifts, and friendship, before isolating the victims and subjecting them to blackmail, threats, and trafficking for profit.

"A disturbing incident unfolded in Hounslow, West London, where a 15-year-old Sikh girl was abducted and gang-raped by men of Pakistani origin. Reports confirm that the girl was held captive in a flat owned by a 34-year-old man and subjected to repeated abuse. The assault involved up to six perpetrators, described as part of a grooming gang," the report detailed.

"The case came to light after videos of the incident spread across social media, prompting 200–300 members of the Sikh community to gather outside the accused’s residence. Protesters clashed with police officers guarding the property, demanding immediate justice. The girl was eventually rescued through community intervention, highlighting frustrations over perceived police inaction," it added.

The report stressed that the latest case is not an isolated incident, noting that similar scandals have shaken the towns in the UK, such as Rotherham and Rochdale, where thousands of children were abused.

Citing the 2014 Alexis Jay Report, it revealed that at least 1,400 children were subjected to abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, with the majority of perpetrators identified as Asian and largely of Pakistani heritage.

“Victims reported horrific abuse, including being trafficked across cities, threatened with weapons, and forced to witness violent rapes. Activists argue that political correctness and fear of racism have hindered investigations, allowing these gangs to operate unchecked,” it noted.

Last year, a report in 'The Australia Today' stated that the UK witnessed mass anti-immigrant protests fueled by decades of simmering resentment, rooted in the State’s abject failure to address key issues, including the grooming gang scandals where men of predominantly Pakistani heritage orchestrated systemic abuse of vulnerable British girls, some barely 10 years old.

It further stated that these infamous incidents that occurred in the towns of Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford ignited a turbulent outpouring of anger, although protests have often been marred by xenophobic rhetoric.

--IANS

scor/as