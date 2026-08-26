August 26, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill three more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill three more civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Quetta, Aug 26 (IANS) Another three civilians were extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Wednesday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) revealed that the mutilated bodies of three civilians were recovered on August 24 from the Osta Muhammad area in Balochistan

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Waqas, a Levies official, his brother Mitha Khan, and Maqbool Ahmed.

According to BVJ, all three had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance before being killed.

“The recovery of their bodies, bearing signs of torture, raises grave concerns over the fate of forcibly disappeared persons in Balochistan. More than 15 bodies have been recovered in recent days from Panjgur, Mastung, Kharan and Osta Muhammad. Several have been identified as individuals previously subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces, while others remain unidentified,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body called for an independent and impartial investigation into these killings, full accountability for those responsible, and the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of all forcibly disappeared persons.

“Every detainee has the right to life, due process and a fair trial. Enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing must end,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) highlighted escalating abuses by Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

In its latest report, the HRCB documented 59 killings and 105 cases of enforced disappearances, along with a severe military crackdown targeting residential areas and demolishing houses in the province throughout last month.

According to the report, among the 59 killings recorded in July, 57 were men, and two were women, while the identities of 8 victims could not be confirmed.

“Target killings were the most frequently recorded mode of killing, accounting for 17 of the 59 cases, followed by custodial killings with 15. Fake encounters accounted for six cases, while shelling was linked to five and drone strikes and honor killings to four each. The remaining cases involved other forms, including discovered bodies, encounters, and landmine explosions,” the report noted.

As per the findings of the total 108 enforced disappearances during the same period, 97 victims were male, and eight were female. Only 47 of those taken have reappeared, and 3 were killed in custody, while the majority remain unaccounted for.

“House raids were the predominant mode of abduction in July 2026, accounting for 84 of the 108 recorded cases. Detention at the time of disappearance accounted for 15 cases, while five occurred at checkpoints and one followed a summons to a camp,” the HRCB mentioned.

--IANS

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