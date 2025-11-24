November 24, 2025 4:56 PM हिंदी

Pakistani forces detain 15 Baloch civilians in a series of raids

Quetta, Nov 24 (IANS) At least 15 Baloch civilians were taken into custody by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid an escalating human rights crisis across the province, said a leading human rights organisation on Monday.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that in a new wave of raids in Dera Bugti district on November 21, Pakistan's Frontier Corps and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) entered several homes and took more than 15 civilians into custody.

Among those detained, nine have been identified as Qasair, Jeha Khan, Bugti Khan, Shabeer, Mangal, Hassan, Rasheed, Noroz, and Islam.

"These raids show an ongoing pattern of mass detentions with no information on the detainees. Families report fear, pressure, and no access to any legal process. This raises serious concerns under international human rights standards that protect civilians from arbitrary arrest," the BVJ stated.

The rights body urged immediate attention from the United Nations Human Rights, the European Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other global observers, calling for independent verification, transparency, and safe recovery of all detainees.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, BVJ stated that two more civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces.

According to the rights body, Baloch civilian Bilal Wahid was picked up by Pakistani forces from the Chitkhan area in Panjgur district on November 20. Wahid's family stated that he had no political links and worked daily to support his home.

"The pattern of taking young earners has grown across Panjgur. Each case deepens fear in the district and leaves families without income or answers," the rights body stated.

Additionally, on November 18, armed men linked to a Pakistan-backed death squad abducted Dur Jan from the Malik Abad area in Kech district.

Citing witnesses, the rights body said that Jan was taken in front of a shop, with residents noting repeated raids in the area, while families spoke of long waits and a complete lack of information.

Calling for the safe recovery of both men, the BVJ said, "Forced disappearances continue to target workers and students. Communities face rising pressure. Authorities must account for every detainee."

