Pakistan: Women remain severely underrepresented in police department

Islamabad, March 31 (IANS) Access to policing for women in Pakistan remains uneven due to structural gaps, cultural barriers, and limited representation. From Punjab to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, women in Pakistan continue to face challenges both as citizens seeking justice and as officers working within the system, a report has detailed.

"Across Pakistan, the presence of women in policing is slowly expanding, but progress remains uneven. While policy measures and individual success stories signal change, systemic barriers continue to limit both participation and impact," a report in Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' stated.

Several women face difficulties in accessing police services and seek justice in Lahore due to limited number number of women police stations, low public awareness and institutional shortcomings. While the Punjab government has introduced reforms like Virtual Women Police Station, majority of provincial population is not aware of such initiatives.

"A recent case illustrates the problem. Rehan Bibi and Saadia Kausar, two sisters from South Punjab, travelled to Lahore to pursue a property dispute with their brothers but struggled to navigate the police system. With little education and no awareness of procedures, they were attended to by male officers in the absence of female staff and were not guided to seek help from women officers," a report in 'The Express Tribune' mentioned.

Limited number of women police stations exist in Lahore. Women help desks in police stations are present in police stations, but they are considered insufficient.

"A key issue is the shortage of female personnel. Women are frequently required to interact with male officers, leading to discomfort and a lack of trust. Delays in FIR registration, insufficient attention to domestic violence cases, and lack of privacy further discourage women from seeking justice," 'The Express Tribune' mentioned.

"Social groups emphasise that the absence of safe and separate reporting spaces discourages women from coming forward. While the Virtual Women Police Station launched by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offers an alternative through helplines, mobile applications, and online communication, its potential remains underutilised due to lack of awareness," it added.

Many women continue to serve in police department in Sindh with resilience. Despite their contributions, women remain underrepresented. Out of approximately 150,000 police personnel in Sindh, only 5,815 are women which accounts for 3.8 per cent of the force. Even though the quota for women was set at 10 per cent, with plans to increase it to 15 per cent, however, progress has been slow. Representation of women remains limited at senior levels of police force.

Women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also face challenges. More than 10,000 police personnel work in Peshawar. Among them, around 165 women officers work across 34 police stations, the report mentioned. Women officers are given various responsibilities, including managing women's desks, participating in raids, escorting prisoners and providing security during religious events and elections. However, women continue to face structural issues as many of them come from remote districts and do not have access to accommodation and transport during night duties also remains a concern.

--IANS

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