Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Asian Games 2026 preparations; assures full support for Indian athletes

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters to review India’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, and other stakeholders briefed Dr. Mandaviya on the country’s readiness ahead of the event, ensuring that athletes receive every possible support to excel at the continental showpiece.

A 15-member committee constituted for Asian Games 2026 preparation review, which includes Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, Sahdev Yadav, Asian Games Chef de Mission, Sharath Kamal, Deputy Chef de Mission, and others, have already held four meetings since December 2025 to streamline planning across training, logistics, athlete welfare and competition readiness. The committee is overseeing the strategic roadmap for India’s campaign at the Games.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to athlete welfare and performance. “Our athletes are our top priority. Every possible support, from training and sports science to logistics, kit support, food support and medical care, will be provided so that they can prepare without distractions and deliver their best at the Asian Games. Our aim is not to make them suffer at any cost and ensure they remain focused in increasing our medal tally at the competition.”

The Union Minister also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, stating that structured preparation, strong support systems and timely planning would play a crucial role in helping India achieve new milestones at the 2026 Asian Games.

As part of the preparations, Nodal Officer has been designated for AG Technical Handbook by each NSF to understand and educate respective NSF players, coaches and support staff regarding discipline-wise technical detailing to ensure optimal performance at the games. Teams will be finalised well in advance to allow athletes adequate time for focused preparation and efforts are also being made to strengthen the capacity of support staff, including medical teams, while ensuring seamless coordination with Indian embassies abroad for logistical facilitation. Federations have been given the freedom to plan exposure tours and competition schedules in advance. For disciplines where operational planning is more challenging, support will be organised across multiple locations with dedicated support staff deployed at each venue. Special attention is also being paid to acclimatisation aspects such as food and environmental conditions, with measures being explored to simulate competition environments in India ahead of the Games.

The nation’s target is to surpass the historic 106-medal haul achieved at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, with strategic planning, dedicated preparation, and unified coordination across all stakeholders. Over 700 Indian athletes are expected to compete across 40+ sports discipline at the 2026 games.

During the meeting this morning, it was highlighted that the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games follows a unique five-cluster competition model, with athletes competing across multiple prefectures rather than staying in a single Olympic-village style accommodation. Venues are spread across clusters such as Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and the Airport-Expo zone, requiring detailed planning for travel, logistics, medical support and athlete recovery.

To help athletes adjust to the Games’ accommodation conditions, special makeshift container units will be installed at SAI regional centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, allowing athletes to familiarise themselves with the container-style living arrangements expected during the Games. Officials said the measure will help athletes adapt early and avoid distractions during competition.

The meeting also reviewed the four-day recce visit by an IOA delegation in January, which inspected key competition venues, athlete facilities and logistics infrastructure in Japan. Based on the findings, cluster-wise planning is being implemented with dedicated logistics officers, medical teams and support staff assigned to each cluster to ensure seamless operations for Indian athletes.

Several athlete-focused measures were discussed to ensure smooth preparation in the months leading up to the Games. These include appointing a head medical doctor for the contingent, finalising Indian food options for athletes with the help of designated SAI culinary staff, and ensuring athletes receive their official kits well in advance. The importance of discipline-wise performance reviews, early team finalisation and capacity building of support staff, including medical and recovery teams, were also discussed.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for March 20, where final discussions on contingent size, logistics, travel arrangements and operational readiness will be taken up as India moves into the decisive phase of its preparations for the continental sporting spectacle.

