Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make rare appearance together with family at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked a rare appearance together at the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

On Thursday, the Bachchan family were seen attending the wedding festivities of Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok. Aishwarya was dressed in silver anarkali. The ensemble featured intricate all-over silver embroidery that shimmered under the lights. Her ethnic ensemble featured a floor-length flared cut that exuded royal elegance. Abhishek looked dapper, as he opted for a black sherwani.

The patriarch of the Bachchan family, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen attending the festivities. He paired an eggshell chikankari kurta with a matching bottom and his signature shawl. The Bollywood legend was accompanied by his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan, who looked graceful in a white and golden saree.

The rumours about a possible separation between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have circulated periodically on social media and the media, largely driven by speculation over their limited joint appearances at certain public events. Reports intensified when the two were seen attending some occasions separately, leading to online conjecture about strain in their marriage. It was also reported that Abhishek allegedly fell for actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of their streaming film ‘Dasvi’.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds in 2023 when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately. However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family.

However, neither actor has issued any statement confirming such claims. The speculation has repeatedly been countered by their public appearances together. The couple has been seen attending film events, airport sightings, and family functions with their daughter, signalling normalcy in their personal life.

Their joint presence at several high-profile gatherings and industry events has been widely interpreted as a quiet dismissal of the rumours. Married since 2007, the actors have generally maintained a private stance on personal matters, rarely addressing gossip directly while continuing to appear together at public occasions.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

Other celebs at the wedding included Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Saiyami Kher, Asha Bhosle, Aamir Khan, and Sonu Nigam.

