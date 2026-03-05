March 05, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar says he spends '120 days out 365' with family, regrets not being able to spend more

Akshay Kumar says he spends '120 days out 365' for family, regrets not being able to spend more

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken about wanting to take out more time to spend with family.

In an upcoming episode of quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by the actor, Akshay was seen expressing his heart out as he spoke about spending quality time with his loved ones amidst the hustle bustle of daily life.

During an insightful interaction with contestant Namita, she asked Akshay about that one thing that he still desires of. “Abhi aisi kaunsi cheezein hain life mein jo aapki khwahish hai?” asked Namita

Responding with his humility and wit, Akshay Kumar first said with a smile, “Meri khwahish hai ki yeh aakhri question ho,” drawing laughter across the set.

However, he soon followed it up with a thought that struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

He said, “Aur saath mein ek aur khwahish hai, I wish I can spend more time with my family.”

Opening his heart further, the actor shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, saying, “Waise toh main aapko bata doon, main 120 days nikalta hoon apne parivaar ke liye, 365 din ke andar se, lekin woh bhi kam lagte hain.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi.

He also is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

On the personal front, the actor is married to forner actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The couple is blessed with two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Safe City projects become surveillance mechanism to stifle free speech: Report

Pakistan’s Safe City projects become surveillance mechanism to stifle free speech: Report

India's pragmatic foreign policy model for changing world order: Finnish President

India's pragmatic foreign policy model for changing world order: Finnish President

Gas supply to GAIL stops after Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice

Gas supply to GAIL stops after Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice

Top Indian rifle and pistol shooters set for National Selection Trials 3 (Credit: NRAI)

Top Indian rifle and pistol shooters set for National Selection Trials 3

No issue can be resolved through military conflict: PM Modi

No issue can be resolved through military conflict: PM Modi

Govt introduces 4 digital tools for Census-2027, over 30 lakh officials to be deployed

Govt introduces 4 digital tools for Census-2027, over 30 lakh officials to be deployed

IBM launches 1st infrastructure innovation centre in India to boost AI innovation

IBM launches 1st infrastructure innovation centre in India to boost AI innovation

45-year-old Khalistani critic stabbed to death in Canada

45-year-old Khalistani critic stabbed to death in Canada

'Wishing you both a very happy married life': Raina congratulates Arjun-Saaniya after wedding (Credit: Instagram/Suresh Raina)

'Wishing you both a very happy married life': Raina congratulates Arjun-Saaniya after wedding

Economic slowdown drives Pakistan’s unemployment, brain drain to record levels: Report

Economic slowdown drives Pakistan’s unemployment, brain drain to record levels: Report