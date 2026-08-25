Pakistan severely condemned for 'killing Kashmiris' in PoK as global protests reach New York

New York, Aug 25 (IANS) Several members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the United States staged a demonstration at the Times Square in New York, condemning the killing of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistani forces, expressed solidarity with the people in the occupied territory, and called for an end to the brutalities.

They carried placards that read: “For every life lost we demand justice”, “Stop killing Kashmiris”, “Our right, our voice, our future”.

The New York protest comes amid growing demonstrations by Kashmiri diaspora groups across the world, demanding international intervention over what they describe as a brutal crackdown by the Pakistani authorities in PoK.

Reports suggest that hundreds have been killed and injured in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces in PoK, with the region remaining under a strict blockade, curfew, and a total communications blackout.

Last week, more than 70 British Parliamentarians wrote to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging intervention over the worsening situation in PoK, while calling for an end to the bloodshed caused by Pakistani forces and measures to protect civilian lives.

In the letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, the British lawmakers said, "Over recent months, reports of deaths and injuries, restrictions on communications, arbitrary arrests, disruption to essential supplies, and limitations on peaceful civic and political expression have caused considerable concern. We have also continued to hear from British Kashmiris who remain deeply anxious about the safety and wellbeing of relatives and loved ones in the region."

The Parliamentarians called on the UN, through its appropriate bodies and good offices, to support efforts to end the bloodshed and prevent further loss of life, restore and protect access to communications, and ensure the unhindered movement of food, medicines and other essential supplies.

They also appealed to the UN to press Pakistani authorities to end arbitrary arrests, ensure due process and access to legal representation, and facilitate appropriate access for independent human rights observers and those able to support peaceful mediation in the occupied territory.

"These steps should be accompanied by respect for freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation. Human rights can never be disputed or compromised. Lasting stability cannot be achieved through restrictions or confrontation. It requires meaningful dialogue in which the rights and legitimate concerns of the Kashmiri people are heard and respected," the letter mentioned.

--IANS

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