Pakistan serving as China's strategic defence gateway to Middle East, wider region: Report

Washington, July 4 (IANS) China has been using Pakistan as a strategic conduit to advance its interests. The recent defence deal between Pakistan and the Libyan National Army, involving 16 JF-17 fighter jets, training aircraft and a broader military package worth more than $4 billion, illustrates how Beijing can expand its defence footprint while avoiding direct criticism, a report has stated.

The deal has drawn condemnation for potentially weakening the United Nations arms embargo on Libya, escalating the internal conflict by altering the military balance, while raising concerns about the legitimacy of the recipient force, and further heightening geopolitical tensions.

Pakistan has become increasingly integrated with China, with defence, security, and intelligence cooperation between the two countries expanding significantly in recent years, according to the US-based think tank ‘Middle East Forum'.

Citing Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data, it said more than 80 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2021 and 2024 came from China, highlighting the growing dependence and Beijing's expanding footprint in Pakistan’s defence sector.

“Although Pakistan continues to operate American military platforms, including F-16 fighter jets, and occasionally receives military assistance from the United States, the bulk of its military inventory is now of Chinese origin. Pakistan is actively promoting the JF-17 fighter aircraft, which it co-produces with China, as well as other Chinese-origin defence systems, including drones and air defence systems such as the HQ-9, and related military equipment,” the report detailed.

Recent media reports point to a growing number of defence discussions and proposed deals between Pakistan and several countries—including Iraq, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Chinese media, in particular, have suggested that Pakistan could be finalising multiple JF-17 fighter jet agreements with these countries, while the aircraft is being increasingly promoted through defence exhibitions, military diplomacy, and broader security cooperation initiatives across the region.

One such proposed deal, the 'Middle East Forum' said, could involve Pakistan providing JF-17s to Saudi Arabia in exchange for financial arrangements, including the $2 billion extended by Riyadh to Islamabad.

“No such deal has materialised yet, largely because of concerns regarding the quality of Chinese weapons, interoperability with existing US-origin systems, and broader financial considerations. Nevertheless, China is using Pakistan for weapons promotion as a gateway to enter the region’s defence landscape, and Pakistan’s promotion of these systems supports China’s broader defence-industrial presence and strategic objectives,” the report mentioned.

"Given the changing dynamics in the Middle East region, especially after the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, Pakistan can promote Chinese weapons in the region as Gulf Arab countries reassess their security priorities. For instance, following the ceasefire, Pakistan sent defence equipment, troops, and other assets to Saudi Arabia, including JF-17 fighter jets, as part of its defence pact commitments. This shows how Chinese-origin military systems can gain greater visibility in the region through Pakistan," it further highlighted.

--IANS

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