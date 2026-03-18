Pakistan: Rights body raises concern over 'arbitrary detention' of Baloch leaders

Quetta, March 18 (IANS) Human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee held a seminar in Karachi highlighting the dire human rights situation across Balochistan and the "arbitrary detention" of its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, and other leaders.

According to the rights body, the event was organised as part of the BYC's month-long awareness campaign, initiated in response to the "continued targeting of independent voices, the misuse of legal frameworks to suppress democratic activism, and the broader pattern of systemic repression" in Balochistan.

The campaign aimed to amplify the voices of affected families, raise sustained public awareness, and mobilise collective action for justice, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights.

The BYC stated that the seminar brought together participants to reflect on the human rights situation overlooked in Balochistan. During the session, speakers and attendees drew attention to the systematic restrictions on peaceful political activities, noting that a full year has passed since the detention of BYC leadership and the continued erosion of democratic freedoms in the province.

"Discussions highlighted the profound human cost of these policies, particularly the pain endured by families of the forcibly disappeared and those living under the weight of uncertainty and collective trauma. The prolonged and unlawful detention of leaders, including Mahrang, Bebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji, Gulzadi Baloch, and Bebow Baloch, was emphasised as a stark example of the challenges faced by individuals peacefully advocating for their constitutional and human rights," the BYC stated.

The rights organisation stated that the seminar marked a significant step in sustaining momentum for the campaign, strengthening a shared commitment to peaceful advocacy.

During this, participants reiterated that the release of detained leaders and the restoration of political freedoms are fundamental rights, and the organisation stated that it will continue its struggle for them.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BYC voiced serious concern over the continued detention and ongoing trials of its leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, who have been kept in custody for nearly a year while facing "multiple fabricated cases" before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta.

The BYC mentioned that detainees have voiced their concerns on record before the court on February 7 and expressed a lack of confidence in the presiding judge. It reiterated that access to a fair, transparent and impartial judicial process is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution.

The BYC urged the Pakistani judicial authorities, the legal community, and the Balochistan Bar Council to take the matter seriously and ensure that the concerns raised by the detainees are addressed as per the law.

--IANS

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