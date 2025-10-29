October 29, 2025 3:51 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Police raids homes of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, arrests several people

Pakistan: Police raids homes of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, arrests several people (File image)

Kabul, Oct 29 (IANS) Police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad carried out raids at Afghan refugee homes overnight, arresting several men who did not have valid visas and sparking fear among families who fled Afghanistan after Taliban seized power in 2021, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the late-night operations, police targetted Afghan refugees in F-17 and Faisal Town neighbourhoods of Islamabad. They arrested several people accused of not having proper documentation, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. According to eyewitnesses, police personnel entered homes around midnight without prior notice and arrested young men from several families.

The police raids in Islamabad sparked panic among Afghan refugee families, with parents and children reporting fear and confusion. Members of Afghan community said that majority of detainees had fled Afghanistan as they faced threats and persecution after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 and had no link with militant groups.

Families fear that the detainees may be deported to Afghanistan, where the risk of retaliation remains high due to their past affiliations or professions. Afghan refugees have urged international organisations to intervene and stop forced deportations, citing humanitarian and protection concerns. Rights activists have warned that actions of law enforcement agencies could put thousands of people at risk of refoulement breaching the international norms on refugee protection.

The police raids at Afghan refugee homes come amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan issued a stern warning to Pakistan, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks in Turkey's Istanbul collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal.

Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad.

While reiterating its commitment to dialogue, Kabul threatened that it would not tolerate further cross-border attacks.

Speaking to Ariana News, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, said that any attack would prompt a decisive response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others.”

“It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite 20 years of war. The Afghan nation has never bowed to anyone,” he added.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Oman replaces Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup

Oman replace Pakistan at Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup lineup

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Ananya Panday gears up for birthday, adorably asks fans to "wish her"

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

Bharti Singh wishes for a baby girl, says she’d love to dress her up like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Laikey Laikaa' leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma drop a fun video full of “cringe” jokes

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Cyclone Montha wreaks havoc in coastal Andhra, two killed

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post 2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

Intel alert: Plot to rewind Northeast’s post-2014 development, stoke anti-India unrest

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

21 more Maoists lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

India’s economic growth linked to energy, maritime sectors: Hardeep Puri

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc

Sanofi India’s Q2 net profit falls 7.9 pc, revenue drops over 9 pc