Pakistan: Police raids homes of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, arrests several people

Kabul, Oct 29 (IANS) Police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad carried out raids at Afghan refugee homes overnight, arresting several men who did not have valid visas and sparking fear among families who fled Afghanistan after Taliban seized power in 2021, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the late-night operations, police targetted Afghan refugees in F-17 and Faisal Town neighbourhoods of Islamabad. They arrested several people accused of not having proper documentation, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. According to eyewitnesses, police personnel entered homes around midnight without prior notice and arrested young men from several families.

The police raids in Islamabad sparked panic among Afghan refugee families, with parents and children reporting fear and confusion. Members of Afghan community said that majority of detainees had fled Afghanistan as they faced threats and persecution after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 and had no link with militant groups.

Families fear that the detainees may be deported to Afghanistan, where the risk of retaliation remains high due to their past affiliations or professions. Afghan refugees have urged international organisations to intervene and stop forced deportations, citing humanitarian and protection concerns. Rights activists have warned that actions of law enforcement agencies could put thousands of people at risk of refoulement breaching the international norms on refugee protection.

The police raids at Afghan refugee homes come amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan issued a stern warning to Pakistan, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks in Turkey's Istanbul collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal.

Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan — a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad.

While reiterating its commitment to dialogue, Kabul threatened that it would not tolerate further cross-border attacks.

Speaking to Ariana News, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, said that any attack would prompt a decisive response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others.”

“It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite 20 years of war. The Afghan nation has never bowed to anyone,” he added.

--IANS

akl/as