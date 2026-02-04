Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Feb 4 (IANS) A police recruit constable was killed after unidentified assailants attacked him in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local police said on Wednesday.

The Police constable was killed in the Darga forest in Nasrkhel near the Sarai Naurang area of ​​Lakki Marwat.

District Police Spokesperson Qudratullah stated that the police constable was undergoing treatment at Hangu Training School.

He stated that unidentified assailants kidnapped the constable from his home and took him to a forest called Darga on Tuesday night and killed him there.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended in 2022.

On January 14, a policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Dera Murad Jamali area of Pakistan's Balochistan.

According to the police, head constable Ali Gohar was heading to the police station when gunmen shot at him near a school on January 14, killing him on the spot, Dawn reported.

The police took his body to a hospital and later handed it over to Gohar's family after completing medico-legal procedures.

On January 4, four police personnel were killed in two separate firing incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three police personnel were killed after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police personnel in Lakki Marwat's Sarai Naurang city, according to a police spokesperson, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Following the incident, the attackers fled from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah.

A report said the security situation in Pakistan deteriorated sharply in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of rising conflict and violence in the country.

A total of 699 attacks were recorded in Pakistan in 2025, a 34 per cent increase from 2024, according to the Pakistan Security Report 2025 by PIPS, local media reported.

As many as 1,034 people were killed and 1,366 others injured in these attacks, demonstrating a 21 per cent rise in fatalities.

The conflict-related violence, including attacks, counterterrorism operations, border clashes, and abductions, increased to 1,124 incidents -- a rise of 43 per cent from 2024. These incidents can no longer be seen as setbacks but highlight a crisis that is intensifying and becoming harder to control, Dawn reported.

Security personnel make up a large share of those killed in the attacks, with police stations, patrols and checkpoints being regularly targeted, the report highlighted. Attacks mostly occurred in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Attacks on law enforcement personnel have become common in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Insurgents have increased their strategies in Balochistan beyond hit-and-run attacks to include highway blockades, abductions, and infrastructure damage.

Much of the violence is driven by religiously motivated groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the security report detailed.

--IANS

akl/sd/