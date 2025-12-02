Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) With nearly a dozen Pakistan players set to feature in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to have them briefed by anti-corruption authorities so as to avoid fixing approaches, a news report has claimed.

Bangladesh cricket has recently faced action on some players for their involvement in inappropriate behaviour, and with so many players set to participate in it, the PCB is a bit jittery, sources told Telecom Asia Sport. Pakistan players have been susceptible to approaches by the bookies in the past, with many of them facing action for match-fixing and corruption.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has directed its anti-corruption department to brief players who are due to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League later this month on how to avoid the fixing scandals, and if they are approached by anyone, they must report it to League authorities and their franchise,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Rising batter Khawaja Nafay and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem will represent Rangpur Riders in the coming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, which is likely to start from December 26.

Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Jahandad Khan are signed by the Rajshahi Warriors franchise, while fast bowler Ihsan Ullah Khan and Haider Ali will play for the new franchise, Noakhali Express. Wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan will be with the Dhaka Capitals, while mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed will feature for Chittagong Royals.

“We have realised the importance of saving our players from the pitfalls, more so after the Bangladesh Board’s action of keeping some players away from the League on suspicion,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, on the advice of their anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall, has announced some unnamed players will not be allowed to feature in the auction, the report said.

“These players were removed from the BPL auction based on the report, which is just an observation, and hence no charges were made. Neither the BCB nor the inquiry committee announced any formal allegations against the players,” the report quoted the Bangladesh media as saying.

BPL was hit by a major fixing scandal in 2013 when the Dhaka Gladiators owner was suspended for life on suspicion, while a number of players, including former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful, were banned. The scandal forced BCB to suspend the 2014 edition.

The League still comes under suspicion and faces a lack of payment to the players. Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris faced payment problems last year, a reason that prompted him not to sign for BPL this season.

