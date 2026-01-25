Pakistan players to back PCB, government's decision on T20 World Cup participation

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan players showed solidarity with their government and cricket board on any decision they take regarding the team's participation in next month's World Cup, a report said.

All the top players met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore Sunday afternoon and assured him that any decision taken by the government and PCB will have their support," sources told Telecomasia.net.

"We are all with our government and cricket board and back their stance of protesting what happened to Bangladesh."

Naqvi met the players of the World Cup squad announced on Sunday to brief them on the team's participation in the T20I World Cup, amid uncertainty following Bangladesh's elimination from the World Cup in an unjust decision.

Pakistan's selector Aaqib Javed was questioned during the media briefing on the squad announcement about the team's chances of featuring in the mega event. "As players and management, we are preparing for the World Cup and it is up to the PCB and government to take a final call."

Sources said players were also discussing the chances of a pullout. "Players including skipper Salman Agha have discussed this and were slightly uncertain whether they should keep preparing for the World Cup or not and in this regard chairman's briefing will help them."

After Scotland was announced as a replacement following the rejection of Bangladesh's request to relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka, Naqvi caused a sensation in the cricketing world by saying that Pakistan's participation hinges on government clearance.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," Naqvi said on Saturday.

"Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country when he comes we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding and if they say no then they (ICC) may invite any other team."

Naqvi said PCB has alternate plans. "We have alternate plans A, B, C which we cane use when the times comes. We have done this before during the Champions Trophy so nothing new for us and we know how to deal with such matters."

Pakistan's withdrawal will be a crucial blow to the International Cricket Council, as the match between Pakistan and India generates huge revenue, reportedly amounting to 500 million dollars.

But Pakistan may face financial consequences in the event of a pull-out, as the ICC will deem their reason invalid, since they are already playing at a neutral venue without any security concerns.

Last year, the ICC decided that matches between India and Pakistan, hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 cycle, will be played at a neutral venue, a decision reached after months of a stand-off ahead of last year's Champions Trophy, when India refused to travel to Pakistan over security fears.

The agreement extended to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, hosted by India, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has also urged the PCB to take a firm decision.

"If Pakistan and India match don't happen, 50 per cent of your World Cup is gone. This is a great opportunity to challenge the existing cricket order. Pakistan should say they stand with Bangladesh and refuse to play the T20 World Cup. This is the time to take a stand. You need a strong heart to do it," Latif said.

Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi also backed any decision related to a withdrawal. “It would be a tough decision, but I will back it. Mohsin Naqvi understands the game and has a good grasp of all aspects. Whatever decision he makes will be right, and he should stick to it.”

