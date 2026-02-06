Pakistan: Over 15 killed, 80 injured in Islamabad suicide blast during Friday prayers

Islamabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Over 15 people were killed and more than 80 injured after a powerful explosion rocked an imambargah in Islamabad's Tarlai area during Friday prayers, triggering massive panic in the Pakistani capital local media reported.

"The death toll from the explosion in the federal capital has risen to 15, according to a spokesperson for the District Administration. The spokesperson further confirmed that the number of patients brought to various hospitals across the city has now exceeded 80. However, a spokesperson from PIMS hospital clarified that 32 of those injured were brought specifically to their facility," reported Pakistan's Express Tribune newspaper.

The report mentioned that the blast was heard over a considerable distance and the site of explosion has been completely sealed to collect evidence.

"Preliminary reports suggest a possible suicide bombing, though officials have yet to confirm the motive... The Islamabad blast comes amid a spate of recent attacks across Pakistan, including multiple deadly incidents in Balochistan targeting security forces and civilians. On November 11 there was another attack outside Islamabad Court, which killed at least 12 people and injured more than 36 others," the newspaper reported.

Another leading daily highlighted that the attack comes during the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Islamabad Capital Territory Police Spokesperson Taqi Jawad said it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast and forensics teams would need to determine whether it was a suicide or a planted bomb," reported Dawn.

Country's leading news network, Geo News quoted local officials as saying that the suicide bomber detonated himself after being stopped at the entrance of the mosque.

Pakistan has witnessed deadly attacks over the past one week as the Baloch fighters launched Operation Herof-2 against the Pakistani security forces.

Earlier this week, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said that it has expanded its control in Balochistan's Nushki district by capturing a Pakistani Army camp in Ahmad Wal area following its earlier takeover of a local base in the Galangur area of the province.

The developments followed BLA’s announcement of coordinated attacks under Operation Herof, targetting multiple locations simultaneously. According to the group, attacks were carried out in Quetta, Nushki, and at least 12 additional cities in Balochistan.

Since the launch of the second phase of Operation Herof on January 31, the BLA has reportedly killed and injured several Pakistani army personnel.

The Balochistan Post, meanwhile, reported that locals have alleged that Pakistani forces are deliberately targetting populated civilian areas, raising serious concerns about potential civilian casualties.

--IANS

/as