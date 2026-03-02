Genelia D’Souza kickstarts Monday on a spiritual note, asks all to ‘count their blessings’

Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza began her Monday morning on a spiritual note, asking everybody to ‘count their blessings’.

Sharing a serene glimpse of her temple visit on her social media account, the actress posted a close-up picture and wrote, “Morning Darshan When nothing else matters Count your blessings.”

In the picture shared by the actress, Genelia is seen flaunting a prominent white and red tilak on her forehead, symbolising her visit for darshan. The actress looks calm and composed post her morning darshan.

Genelia D'Souza, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades as a successful actress, on the personal front, is also a doting mother to her two boys, Riaan and Rahyl.

A few weeks ago, the actress was seen beaming with joy as her younger son Rahyl was honoured as the ‘player of the match’ title at his football tournament.

The actress highlighting her son's achievement, had taken to her social media account and mentioned how all his soccer weekends make his ‘Aai Baba’ tired but his smiles make it all worth it.

Sharing a video of little Rahyl standing proud at the tournament with the player of the match card in his hand, Genelia wrote, “Most weekends are soccer weekends and Aai - Baba find it very very tiring but when you see these beautiful smiles everything feels worth it and nothing means more.”

Thanking Rahyl’s coach, Genelia wrote, “Thank you @amaaaann_11 sir for always believing in your team, even when we don’t sometimes but we are all growing together and that’s what matters.”

Genelia was also seen smothering him with kisses while husband Riteish Deshmukh couldn't stop hugging him.

A few months ago, Genelia and Riteish’s older son, Riaan too had taken his first flight without his parents.

Genelia and Riteish both were seen getting emotional on seeing their son grow up and hit a new milestone.

