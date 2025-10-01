October 01, 2025 5:46 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Islamabad reports 52 dengue cases in single day

Pakistan: Islamabad reports 52 dengue cases in single day

Islamabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad has reported 52 dengue cases in a single day. Of those, 33 were reported in rural areas while 19 were found in urban areas of Islamabad, according to the District Health Office, local media reported on Wednesday.

The highest number of cases were reported in Islamabad's Bhara Kahu (17). After the emergence of new dengue cases, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has ordered officials to intensify fogging, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

He ordered establishment of dedicated wards in hospitals for dengue patients while ensuring that medicines, beds and diagnostic facilities are available in all health facilities. Meanwhile, the health minister chaired a meeting to review the dengue situation. During the meeting, participants were informed about the spread of dengue in Islamabad and other impacted areas, the current number of cases and measures being taken to control the outbreak.

Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasised the need to make dengue prevention campaigns more effective and ordered establishment of dedicated wards to be set up in hospitals for dengue patients. He directed that medicines, beds and diagnostic facilities be ensured in all health facilities. Kamal said the government was taking measures to curb the spread of dengue, considering the recent rise in cases due to heavy rises.

Separately, 16 new dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi on Monday. As many as 59 dengue patients from Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Satellite Town, while four patients are receiving treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Murree Road, and five are at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema held a meeting to review steps being taken to stop the spread of dengue in the district. During a briefing, district health officials spoke about facts and figures, particularly about larva detection and remedial actions being taken in the most impacted union councils.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

--IANS

akl/as

