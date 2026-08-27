Pakistan: Imran Khan's sister approaches Supreme Court again

Islamabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Sister of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Uzma Khan, on Thursday filed a fresh application before the country's Supreme Court, requesting an early hearing of a contempt petition over the non-implementation of the court's August 18 order directing his transfer to Shifa International Hospital.

Uzma filed the fresh plea after the apex court scheduled the contempt petition for hearing on September 16. In her plea, she mentioned about Imran Khan's worsening health condition in prison and said that the matter regarding his health and life is extremely important, Pakistan's leading Geo News Network reported.

She stated that the order issued by the Supreme Court on August 18 was intentionally not being implemented and Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) instead of Shifa International Hospital.

In the plea, Uzma Khan requested the court to ensure implementation of its August 18 order. She contended that the continued failure to follow the court order amounts to deliberate and blatant violation of the law, Geo News reported.

She filed the fresh plea after the Supreme Court Registrar's Office had rejected the plea requesting an urgent hearing on August 25. Uzma Khan has now urged the court to fix the hearing of the contempt petition during the current week or next week.

In the plea, Uzma Khan said that the continued non-implementation of the court orders was "wilful, blatant and contumacious" and said that it was directly linked to Imran Khan's fundamental rights, life, health and physical well-being, Pakistan's another daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

On August 18, the apex court ordered the authorities to transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital and arrange weekly meetings between him and his family.

Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party, PTI, has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

Last month, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, expressed concerns over reports of Imran Khan's detention conditions and his not getting access to proper medical care. She also urged Pakistan to restore humane conditions and allow the former PM to access medical examination and treatment of his own choice.

--IANS

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