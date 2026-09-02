Pakistan: Hindu woman’s abduction, forced conversion and marriage sparks concerns

Bangkok, Sep 2 (IANS) As persecution of religious minorities continues unabated across Pakistan, allegations of abduction, forced conversion and marriage involving a 21-year-old Hindu woman, Rita, have once again put the country’s treatment of minorities under the spotlight after she was recovered by Punjab provincial police, a report has stated.

The incident occurred in Khipro Tehsil in Sanghar district of Sindh province, where Rita, a resident of Rana Rajput Colony, reportedly went missing from her home on August 24, according to a report in 'Page 3 News'.

In his complaint, Rita’s brother Ravishankar alleged that unknown individuals took her from the family home.

The family informed the authorities that CCTV footage showed Rita leaving the house accompanied by several people, following which she was allegedly taken to Gujranwala in Punjab province.

The complaint further alleged that Rita was coerced to convert to Islam and marry Nazir Hussain, a man who was already married, the report mentioned.

“The allegations have once again raised uncomfortable questions over the security and rights of Pakistan’s Hindu and other religious minority communities, particularly concerning allegations of abduction, coercion, forced conversion and marriage,” it noted.

Following her recovery by Punjab Police, Rita was produced before a judicial magistrate on Monday.

The investigating officer reportedly told the court that she did not wish to go back to her parents and sought her placement at the government-run women’s shelter, Dar-ul-Aman.

However, Rita’s lawyers, Asad Jamal and Kheta Ram, opposed the request, telling the court that she wished to return home with her brother, who was present during the proceedings.

The magistrate then asked Rita to record her statement under oath, after which she made clear that she wanted to return to her parents of her own free will, the report said.

In the significant court ruling, the judicial magistrate permitted Rita to reunite with her family after she testified under oath that she wanted to return to her parents voluntarily.

The court subsequently handed her over to her brother’s safe custody and directed that she be taken securely to the family home in Sanghar district of Sindh province, the report stated.

“The case adds to persistent concerns about the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan. Rights organisations have repeatedly raised allegations involving the abduction, coercion, conversion and marriage of girls and women from minority communities,” it highlighted.

Citing the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the report said that “hundreds of cases involving alleged abductions, forced conversions and forced marriages of minority girls are reported in the country each year.”

It further said the allegations surrounding Rita’s case “how she was taken away and what allegedly happened afterwards underline the continuing concerns over whether vulnerable minority women can exercise their religious and personal freedoms without coercion,” across Pakistan.

-- IANS

scor/as