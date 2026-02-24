Pakistan has right to protect itself from terrorism: US

Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) Pakistan has a right to protect itself from terrorism, the US said on Monday after Islamabad carried out strikes against alleged militant camps along the Afghanistan border.

“Pakistan has a right to protect itself from terrorism,” a State Department spokesperson told IANS in response to a question on the airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

“We are aware of reports that Pakistan carried out strikes against alleged Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) camps along the border with Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists,” said the spokesperson in response to a question.

At the same time, the United States directed a clear message to Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities.

“The Taliban must uphold their counterterrorism commitments and ensure that terrorist attacks are not launched from Afghan soil,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan said over the weekend it targeted camps linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and affiliates of the Islamic State group in the border region, killing 70 militants.

Islamabad has long maintained that TTP fighters operate from across the frontier and stage attacks inside Pakistan.

India, on Sunday, strongly criticised Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and reiterated its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

Responding to media queries on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed India's condemnation of the strikes and expressed concern over the reported loss of civilian lives during the holy month of Ramadan.

"India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said.

He also described the development as an attempt by Pakistan to shift attention from its internal situation.

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures," the MEA spokesperson said.

Reaffirming India's position on Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said New Delhi remains committed to supporting the country's sovereignty and independence.

"India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," he added.

