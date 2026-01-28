Pakistan: Domestic violence law requires precision and institutional readiness

Islamabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Pakistan parliament's approval of the 2026 Domestic Violence Act is yet another attempt to address an undeniable and deeply entrenched social ill, local media reported on Wednesday. The bill broadens the definition of domestic violence, including not only physical and sexual abuse, but also psychological and verbal conduct, including, the threats of divorce or second marriage on "baseless" accusations of insanity or infertility.

People accused of domestic violence can face imprisonment of up to three years, along with fines and compensation, Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' said in a report highlighting that Pakistan's parliament must clarify definitions and build safeguards against abuse of process if it is serious about addressing domestic violence.

"At a moral level, Islam is unequivocal in condemning physical and psychological cruelty within marriage. In that sense, the spirit of protecting vulnerable individuals within the household is just. However, the problem lies not in intent but in execution. Divorce and polygamy, while regulated and discouraged except under necessity, are nonetheless permissible under Islamic law," The Express Tribune stated.

"Criminalising threats related to these rights, without clearly defining what constitutes a 'baseless' accusation or malicious intent, risks crossing from protection into overreach. How, for instance, will investigators or courts determine whether a threat of divorce was abusive or part of a genuine marital dispute?" it added.

Vague language is dangerous as it results in misuse. Islam emphasises on reconciliation and mediation before taking punitive action. However, the legislation offers clarity on whether arbitration councils or family mediation will be prioritised before criminal penalties are implemented, The Express Tribune reported.

"None of this is to deny the urgency of protecting victims of domestic violence. The silence surrounding abuse has destroyed countless lives. But good law requires precision and institutional readiness. If the parliament is serious about addressing domestic violence, it must clarify definitions and build safeguards against abuse of process," the daily highlighted.

In December, Sahil, an organisation monitoring gender-based violence reported a big rise in crimes against women during the first 11 months of 2025 in Pakistan, the local media reported.

The report collected data published in 81 national newspapers from all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). According to the report, 6,543 incidents were reported in Pakistan in 2025 in comparison to 5,253 cases in 2024, showcasing a rise of nearly 25 per cent over one year, The Express Tribune had reported.

The incidents reported from January-November 2025 include 1,414 cases of murder, 1,144 of abduction, 1,060 of physical assault, 649 suicide cases, and 585 cases of rape. The report revealed that the perpetrators were known to the survivors in 32 per cent of the rape cases while 17 per cent involved strangers. Husbands were implicated in 12 per cent of the cases.

Husbands were involved in 12 per cent of the cases while the identity of the perpetrators was not reported in 21 per cent of the cases. According to the report, most of gender-based violence took place in victims' homes, accounting for 60 per cent of the recorded cases while 13 per cent took pace at the perpetrators home.

