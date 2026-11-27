Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Reality television personality Baseer Bob opened up about feeling sidelined during his stint on Bigg Boss 19.

He recalled how he felt he was not given enough importance or opportunities to participate in the show’s smaller moments.

Baseer was speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s podcast Double Date, where he appeared alongside Bani J. Reflecting on his nine-week journey inside the Bigg Boss house, Baseer said he noticed the lack of attention from the very first week.

“Every time a celebrity would come for the weekends and have some interactions going on, never spoke about Baseer. Nine weeks of me in that house. And why is that? Because I am definitely sure, I am not like that,” he said. “Regardless of the fact that I am on the show, whether the cameras are rolling or not, the life that I live, I know that I live it in such a way that people see it. Spectacular,” Baseer said.

He further recalled feeling overlooked even in seemingly minor segments of the reality show. According to him, contestants would often be given small responsibilities by the host or the show, such as being asked to fetch something from the storeroom or read out a letter, but he felt he was rarely given such opportunities. “I was never given the chance,” he said, adding that such moments also contribute to a contestant’s importance, comedy, visibility and entertainment value inside the house.

When asked when he first started feeling that way, Baseer replied, “First week only when I think I said, ‘I am in the wrong season.”

For the uninitiated, Baseer entered Bigg Boss 19 after already establishing himself as a reality-show personality. He had earlier participated in shows including Roadies, Splitsvilla and Ace of Space, besides making his acting debut with Kundali Bhagya.

His journey came to an end in a surprise double eviction in October 2025. Baseer and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated together after being nominated alongside Gaurav and Pranit.

Baseer later expressed disbelief over his eviction and questioned the voting outcome. He said the day he left, the house where he had spent 63 days suddenly felt different, but he ultimately chose to accept the result. He also rejected the suggestion that he had been “fake” during his stint.

His Bigg Boss stint also saw his friendship with Nehal become a talking point, with viewers linking the two romantically. Baseer later maintained that their bond was based on friendship.

--IANS

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