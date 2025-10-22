Pakistan: Court again issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan's sister

Islamabad, Oct 22 (IANS) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan in cases linked to the party protest on November 26 last year, local media reported.

While presiding over the hearing, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan for the fourth time after she did not appear before the court despite repeated summons, leading Pakistani news outlet Geo News reported. During the hearing, the judge directed the forfeiture of Aleema Khan's surety bonds worth Pakistani Rupees 100,000 to the state and issued a showcause notice to her guarantor, Umar Sharif, ordering him to give a response by October 24.

In addition, the court asked Aleema Khan to give two surety bonds of PKR 1 million each. The judge asked how Aleema Khan could be in hiding while she continues to speak before media outside Adiala Jail. Subsequently, the judge adjourned further proceedings till October 24.

On November 26 last year, PTI supporters entered Islamabad in violation of the ban imposed on public gatherings and clashed with law enforcement personnel near D-Chowk. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd.

PTI's three-day protests ended suddenly after clashes erupted between PTI supporters and the law enforcers. The PTI's November 26 protest was launched to put pressure on the government for release of Imran Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023, after he was booked in several cases, including corruption and terrorism since his ouster from power.

Earlier in September, PTI condemned the lodging of another FIR against Imran Khan's sister Aleema Kha­n, which also implicates another leader, Naeem Haider Pan­jutha and several others.

In a statement released by the PTI central media department, the party spokesperson said that FIR was initially lodged under sections 506, 147, 149, 382, and 427 of the Pa­­kistan Penal Code. How­e­v­­er, PTI called it a “shocking abuse of law", insisting that terrorism clauses were later included overnight, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

"When our people appeared before ordinary courts in the morning, they were forcibly dragged before an Anti-Terrorism Court — a glaring testament to political victimisation and manipulation of the justice system," read the statement.

PTI stated that the case was completely fabricated and rooted in sheer political revenge. It further stated that the Punjab Police and the provincial government had effectively become a printing press for ‘fake’ FIRs, especially targeting members of Imran Khan's family.

The party stated that Aleema Khan was being targeted only for supporting her brother, Imran Khan, and for sharing his message for the nation. The PTI spokesperson called her a dignified and courageous woman and reaffirmed the party's firm support for her.

--IANS

akl/as