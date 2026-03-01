Iranian Embassy in India lowers flag to half-mast after Khamenei's death

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) The Iranian Embassy in India lowered its flag to half-mast after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's killing in a US-Israel strike.

Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule, as Tehran's retaliation set off conflagrations in a swath of the Middle East.

In a statement shared on X, the Iranian Embassy in India expressed sorrow and grief over the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei in the attacks carried out by the US and Israel, and stated, "The Embassy extends its heartfelt condolences to His Holiness Imam Mahdi (May God hasten his reappearance), to the Muslim Ummah, to the great nation of Islamic Republic of Iran, and to all freedom-loving nations of the world."

It warned of "grave consequences" for the US and Israel, who it said bear full responsibility for all resulting repercussions. The Iranian Embassy in India stated that Iran will continue its noble path with strength, resilience, and determination, and no disruption shall be permitted in the ongoing affairs of the country.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to punish the "murderers" of Khamenei, following the confirmation of his death by state television, and promised that the response will be the "most ferocious offensive operation in history" against the US and Israel.

In a statement posted on its official Telegram page, the IRGC said, "The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them."

It further said that the IRGC, the Armed Forces, and the Basij forces will "powerfully continue the path of their leader in defending his legacy, standing firm against internal and external plots and delivering what it described as a lesson-giving punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland."

The Iranian Cabinet has also warned that the "great crime will never go unanswered."

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the killing of the 86-year-old cleric, ending his iron-fisted rule over Iran for 36 years.

Trump said on Truth Social, "He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do."

