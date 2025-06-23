Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

Quetta, June 23 (IANS) Baloch human rights organisations have strongly condemned the brutal extrajudicial killing of a youth on Monday morning by a Pakistani government-backed death squad near a hotel in the Turbat city of Balochistan.

The human rights organisations, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and Baloch Voice For Justice (BVJ), revealed that Adeel, son of Master Iqbal, was shot dead in broad daylight and had recently been released following an unlawful enforced disappearance.

The BYC stated that Adeel was earlier abducted by Pakistani security forces on March 8, 2023.

"His disappearance sparked a prolonged sit-in protest by his family at D-Baloch in Turbat, lasting over 20 days. Later, they joined the sit-in organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at Fida Chowk, following the extrajudicial killing of Balach Mola Baksh by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)," read a statement issued by the BYC.

"As BYC prepared for its long march against the ongoing Baloch genocide, Adeel's family was among those ready to participate. However, the night before the march, they reportedly faced threats and pressure from state-linked individuals forcing them not to join. Adeel was eventually released on March 5, 2024 after nearly a year of disappearance," it added.

Raising concerns, the BYC stressed that Adeel's killing is part of a growing pattern in which victims of enforced disappearances, mostly Baloch youth, are later targetted and executed.

Meanwhile, another human rights organisation, Baloch Voice For Justice (BVJ), also strongly condemned the brutal targetted killing of Adeel.

"This incident highlights a disturbing pattern in Balochistan: instead of receiving justice and rehabilitation, victims of enforced disappearances are being targetted after their release. This constitutes a serious violation of international human rights and humanitarian law," read a statement issued by the BVJ.

The rights body called on international human rights organisations to launch an independent and transparent investigation into this killing, and end the practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Balochistan. Additionally, it urged the international human rights bodies to ensure the safety and protection of all formerly disappeared individuals.

"We urge the international community, the United Nations, and global human rights bodies to take immediate notice of this alarming trend and demand accountability. Continued silence only deepens the cycle of impunity," the BVJ further added.

