New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The growth rate of India’s core sector industries surged to 10.9 per cent in October this year, compared to the same month of the previous year, driven by the strong performance of the iron ore, coal, electricity, cement and steel sectors, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The production of iron ore surged by as much as 26.4 per cent, while coal production went up by 23.1 per cent, and electricity generation grew by 21.6 per cent during October.

The cement sector clocked a robust growth of 15.4 per cent while steel production was up 7.3 per cent during the month, as demand stayed buoyant due to large government investments in big-ticket infrastructure projects such as highways, ports and railways.

The output of refinery products increased by 7.3 per cent during the month as demand for petroleum goods rose due to the higher level of economic activity. However, fertilisers, natural gas, and crude oil witnessed negative growth in October.

The final index for the month of September 2026 has been revised to 8.2 per cent, according to an official statement.

The cumulative growth rate of the index of core industries (ICI) during April-October 2026 works out to 6 per cent compared to the correspond figure of 2.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released the revised series of Index of Core Industries (ICI) with Base Year 2022-23 for the first time in July this year. The new series has replaced the earlier series of ICI with Base Year 2011- 12.

Owing to intensive use of iron ore in the production process, and its contribution to industrial development, it has been included in the list of core industries as a new item in the revised series of the index of core industries (ICI). Accordingly, the number of core industries increased from eight to nine in the new series.

--IANS

sps/na