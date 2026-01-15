Pakistan among worst globally as women hold less than 8 pc management roles: Report

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Pakistan has emerged as one of the world’s poorest performers in gender representation at the workplace, with women occupying less than 8 per cent of senior and middle management positions, according to a report citing International Labour Organisation data.

The figure places Pakistan alongside Afghanistan and Yemen at the bottom of global rankings, despite women holding nearly 30 per cent of management roles worldwide, according to report by Dawn.

The report highlights a stark contrast between Pakistan and several other Muslim-majority countries.

While Brunei reports over 32 per cent women in management, the UAE stands at 23.5 per cent, Tunisia at 26 per cent and Turkiye at 19.1 per cent, as per Dawn report.

These numbers reflect the reality of Pakistani workplaces, where women’s presence has increased but their authority remains limited.

Experts say misogyny in Pakistan’s workplaces takes multiple forms. In traditional settings, it is often direct, where women are told that certain jobs are not meant for them or that their primary role lies within the home.

In more modern and corporate environments, the bias is subtle and masked in progressive language.

Women are celebrated during Women’s Day events and showcased as symbols of inclusion, yet are rarely trusted with real power or strategic decision-making.

In many offices, gender equality appears convincing on the surface. However, over time, patterns emerge where women are routinely asked to take notes, coordinate meetings or handle follow-ups, regardless of their designation.

This unpaid and unrecognised “office housework” is rarely assigned to men and gradually positions women as support staff rather than leaders.

Women’s professional ideas often face a similar challenge. Suggestions made by women are frequently ignored, only to be applauded when repeated later by male colleagues.

This dynamic strips women of credit and reinforces the perception that authority flows through male voices.

--IANS

pk