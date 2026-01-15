January 15, 2026 8:37 PM हिंदी

Pakistan among worst globally as women hold less than 8 pc management roles: Report

Pakistan among worst globally as women hold less than 8 pc management roles: Report

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Pakistan has emerged as one of the world’s poorest performers in gender representation at the workplace, with women occupying less than 8 per cent of senior and middle management positions, according to a report citing International Labour Organisation data.

The figure places Pakistan alongside Afghanistan and Yemen at the bottom of global rankings, despite women holding nearly 30 per cent of management roles worldwide, according to report by Dawn.

The report highlights a stark contrast between Pakistan and several other Muslim-majority countries.

While Brunei reports over 32 per cent women in management, the UAE stands at 23.5 per cent, Tunisia at 26 per cent and Turkiye at 19.1 per cent, as per Dawn report.

These numbers reflect the reality of Pakistani workplaces, where women’s presence has increased but their authority remains limited.

Experts say misogyny in Pakistan’s workplaces takes multiple forms. In traditional settings, it is often direct, where women are told that certain jobs are not meant for them or that their primary role lies within the home.

In more modern and corporate environments, the bias is subtle and masked in progressive language.

Women are celebrated during Women’s Day events and showcased as symbols of inclusion, yet are rarely trusted with real power or strategic decision-making.

In many offices, gender equality appears convincing on the surface. However, over time, patterns emerge where women are routinely asked to take notes, coordinate meetings or handle follow-ups, regardless of their designation.

This unpaid and unrecognised “office housework” is rarely assigned to men and gradually positions women as support staff rather than leaders.

Women’s professional ideas often face a similar challenge. Suggestions made by women are frequently ignored, only to be applauded when repeated later by male colleagues.

This dynamic strips women of credit and reinforces the perception that authority flows through male voices.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Giants' Sophine Devine credits match-up awareness and execution in smashing Sneh Rana for 32 runs in an over in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Devine credits match-up awareness and execution in smashing Rana for 32 runs

England Spinner Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on a two-year deal after Ashes snub

England Spinner Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on a two-year deal after Ashes snub

Battleground BMC: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to sweep Mumbai civic polls, say Exit Polls

Battleground BMC: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to sweep Mumbai civic polls, say Exit Polls

Discrimination, violence, forced marriage: Report highlights plight of Christians in Pakistan (File image)

Discrimination, violence, forced marriage: Report highlights plight of Christians in Pakistan

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out of the Indian Open 2026 badminton tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: BAI

India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out

'Propaganda': Kiren Rijiju on claims of ill-treatment of minorities

'Propaganda': Kiren Rijiju on claims of ill-treatment of minorities

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - stars step out in style to cast their vote

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - stars step out in style to cast their vote in BMC election

Blaming IMF bailouts an attempt by Pak to gloss over its own dereliction of duty: Report

Blaming IMF bailouts an attempt by Pak to gloss over its own dereliction of duty: Report

New US envoy Gor got on to right start from first day, opines Shashi Tharoor

New US envoy Gor got on to right start from first day, opines Shashi Tharoor