Pakistan airlines engineers protest over unfair treatment, safety issues

Islamabad, Nov 10 (IANS) For about a year, engineers working at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), represented by the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP), have been raising concerns over what they call unfair treatment and safety concerns within the airline. However, the matter recently turned into a protest, causing flight disruption and suspension of a few SAEP officials.

On November 3, the aircraft engineers refused to give clearance certificates to aircraft, resulting in hundreds of passengers stranded at different airports due to long delays in the flights, particularly those scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

According to SAEP representatives, the protest was held over two main issues - salary disparities and safety and non-availability of spare parts. SAEP members claimed that salary of engineers remains stagnant while pilots get salary raise. In addition, the engineers stated that they are often asked to reuse old aircraft parts instead of being given new spare parts, a practice they said could compromise safety of passengers.

For the past two months, engineers have been wearing black ribbons around their arms to protest against low salaries. On November 3, PIA flights in Pakistan faced disruption after the engineers' group did not issue clearance to planes, claiming they will not compromise on travel safety.

In a statement, the PIA stated that a "de-recognised entity, SAEP, in order to pressurise the management, tried to halt the operations during late hours of yesterday (Monday) night with their nefarious design to sabotage the privatisation process."

Meanwhile, SAEP President Abdullah Jadoon and Secretary General Awais Jadoon were terminated from service, as per the Dawn report. The SAEP stated that it plans to raise the matter of dismissal of employees in court.

Pakistan government is trying to sell the struggling flag carrier of the country, which has faced a loss of over USD 2.5 billion in about 10 years. In June, Pakistani authorities received expressions of interests from five parties, including business groups and a military-owned company.

