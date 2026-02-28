February 28, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel, IDF asks citizens to move to safe homes

Tel Aviv, Feb 28 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it had detected the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran toward Israeli territory and urged citizens to immediately move into safe rooms and other protected areas.

The development comes amid sharply rising tensions in the Middle East after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran earlier in the day, fuelling concerns of a broader regional conflict with significant geopolitical and economic ramifications.

According to the IDF, sirens were expected to sound in multiple areas within minutes, warning residents of the incoming threat. Israelis receiving alerts have been instructed to enter designated safe rooms and protected spaces without delay.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas."

The military emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to official guidance.

"The public is asked to act responsibly and follow the instructions -- they save lives. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving a protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions. The public is requested to continue acting in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines," the statement added.

The Israeli military further said that its air defence systems were actively engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles.

"At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," it said.

The situation remains fluid as defensive operations continue and authorities monitor the evolving security landscape.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States had initiated "major combat operations in Iran" a short while ago, confirming a dramatic escalation in hostilities that has brought war to Iran for the second time in eight months and heightened fears of a broader regional conflict in a strategically and economically sensitive part of the world.

--IANS

sd/

