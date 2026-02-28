Saumya Tandon: Your body is the best investment in the world

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon believes fitness is a lifelong commitment and not something to be paused. She asserted to never stop, even with a knee injury, pregnancy, or sciatica.

Saumya, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release “Dhurandhar” by Aditya Dhar, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself doing aerial yoga, planks, TRX workout, pilates and yoga.

Reflecting on her fitness journey over the years, Saumya highlighted how yoga, Pilates and weight training have remained constant in her routine.

She wrote: “Over the years…. Yoga, Pilates, Weight training. Never stop. Even with knee injury, pregnancy, saitica whatever situation you are thrown into, just be at it. Your body is the best investment in the world. Women lift weights.”

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Saumya she took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

She also appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan in 201. She has hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons. She co-hosted the Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

In Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, she started playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character. In 2018, she hosted the second season of Entertainment Ki Raat.

--IANS

dc/