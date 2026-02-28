February 28, 2026 4:32 PM हिंदी

Op Lion's Roar launched to remove 'existential threat' posed by 'terror regime' in Iran, says Netanyahu

Op Lion's Roar launched to remove 'existential threat' posed by 'terror regime' in Iran, says Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, Feb 28 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed 'Operation Lion's Roar', against Iran, describing the action as necessary to remove what he termed an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

In a video message addressed to the nation, Netanyahu said the operation was launched to counter the danger emanating from Tehran.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," he said.

Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his support and leadership in the operation.

"I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership," he stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister accused Iran’s leadership of decades of hostility and violence.

"For 47 years, the Ayatollahs' regime has chanted 'Death to Israel', 'Death to America'. It has spilt our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people," Netanyahu said.

Emphasising Israel’s long-standing concerns about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, he added, "This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity."

Netanyahu said the joint military action was also intended to create an opening for political change within Iran.

"Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister appealed directly to various ethnic groups within Iran, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch and Ahwazis, urging them to rise against the ruling establishment and portraying the strikes as paving the way for a freer Iran.

"The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people -- the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis -- to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran," Netanyahu said.

He also called on Israeli citizens to strictly follow official safety instructions amid the escalating conflict.

"I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation 'Lion's Roar,' we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit," he said.

"Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel," Netanyahu added, as tensions in the region continued to mount.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive a beautiful Ganesh idol from Home Minister Amit Shah

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive a beautiful Ganesh idol from Home Minister Amit Shah

India will be among top 3 world economies soon: Dr Jitendra Singh

India will be among top 3 world economies soon: Dr Jitendra Singh

Gujarat: PM Modi holds roadshow in Sanand

Gujarat: PM Modi holds roadshow in Sanand

UAE says 'successfully intercepted' several Iranian missiles, falling debris kills one Asian individual

UAE says 'successfully intercepted' several Iranian missiles, falling debris kills one Asian individual

Paras Dogra calls it ‘biggest thing’ of his life after leading Jammu & Kashmir to historic maiden title in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, beating Karnataka on first innings basis in the final in Hubballi. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy: Paras Dogra calls it ‘biggest thing’ of his life after leading J&K to historic maiden title

Ranji Trophy: CM Omar Abdullah announces ₹2 crore reward, government jobs for J&K players after historic title win

Ranji Trophy: CM Omar Abdullah announces Rs 2 crore reward, government jobs for J&K players after historic title win

Gold, silver prices likely to surge as Israel-Iran war escalates: Market experts

Gold, silver prices likely to surge as Israel-Iran war escalates: Market experts

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive blessings from PM Modi, discuss history, architecture

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive blessings from PM Modi, discuss history, architecture

Air India suspends all flights to Middle East amid ‘major combat operations’ in Iran

Air India suspends all flights to Middle East amid ‘major combat operations’ in Iran

Pakistan intensifies crackdown on Afghan refugees after border clashes with Taliban

Pakistan intensifies crackdown on Afghan refugees after border clashes with Taliban