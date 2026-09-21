Unni Mukundan to direct his 50th film; teams up with National Award winning producers for a high-octane Malayalam project

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor and producer Unni Mukundan, who has delivered several memorable performances in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is to direct his upcoming 50th film.

What's more, the film is to be produced by Unni Mukundan's production banner Unni Mukundan Films (UMF) in association with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios.

Sources say that Unni Mukundan will be the writer-director of the project.

For the unaware, Panorama Studios is one of India's leading content-driven film studios, known for having delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful cinema. Its celebrated slate includes Omkara, Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Raid, Shaitaan, and the blockbuster Drishyam franchise.

Abhishek Pathak has also directed the highly acclaimed 'Drishyam 2' and is currently directing and producing the much-awaited 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', which releases in theatres on October 2.

Speaking about the collaboration, Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Unni Mukundan and his production house on this exciting Malayalam project. Unni has established himself as a strong pan-Indian talent, and the fact that he is taking on the roles of writer and director for his 50th film makes this collaboration even more special. We see immense potential in the story and in the creative energy that Unni brings to it, and we are excited about the journey ahead.”

Panorama Studios Managing Director Abhishek Pathak added, “I’ve been following Unni’s work for some time, and what has always stood out to me is the conviction he brings to the characters and the films he chooses. From Meppadiyan to Marco, he has shown a willingness to take risks and push himself in different directions. When we spoke about this project, there was a very natural creative connection. To now collaborate with him on his 50th film, where he is also stepping in as writer-director, feels genuinely exciting. There’s a warmth and honesty to the way this collaboration has come together, and I’m really looking forward to seeing where we take it.”

Unni Mukundan, for his part, said, “My 50th film is a very special milestone for me, and being able to step into the role of writer-director makes it even more meaningful. I’ve always wanted to tell stories in my own voice, and this felt like the right project and the right time to take that step. Working with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and the Panorama Studios team brings together a wonderful combination of experience and creative energy. I’m excited about what we are building together and hope the film connects with audiences across languages and regions.”

--IANS

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