India, Egypt discuss deepening cooperation in communications, information technology

Cairo, Sep 21 (IANS) India and Egypt held discussions on further deepening cooperation in the communications and information technology sector.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy and Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Raafat Hindy.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Dr. Raafat Hindy, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and exchanged views on further deepening cooperation in the communications and information technology sector," the Indian Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

"The discussions focussed on India's success in DPI and its applicability across countries, enhancing institutional cooperation, and facilitating greater engagement between ICT sector companies from both countries," it added.

Earlier, on September 14, Suresh Reddy met Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and the two sides explored new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed cooperation in traditional medicine and emphasised the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, to explore new avenues for cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Discussions centred on hospital management and pharmaceutical capacity building, fostering knowledge-sharing and stronger health systems for the future. The discussion also covered cooperation in traditional medicine, with both sides emphasising the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices," the Indian Embassy in Egypt wrote on X.

Recently, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was on an official visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. During his visit, he held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, during which they discussed various issues, including bilateral ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, according to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The two leaders emphasised that India and Egypt will continue to work closely together, including through BRICS to advance the priorities of the Global South.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Had a wonderful interaction with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the BRICS Summit. We talked about various issues, notably regional issues and the India-Egypt friendship that is significantly growing in recent times."

--IANS

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