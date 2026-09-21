George Clooney recalls funny incident watching 'Good Night, and Good Luck' for the first time with audience

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney recalled watching his movie 'Good Night, and Good Luck' for the first time with the audience in Venice.

Speaking at a Masterclass at the Biennale Cinema 2026, Clooney revealed that he felt very proud to be making a film for which he had even mortgaged his house.

However, as they were at the screening, the movie started before the audience had a chance to settle down, leading to a hilarious situation.

Sharing it, Clooney said, "The first place we screened it was in Venice, and we came here, and I'd never seen it with an audience before, so who the hell knows if anybody gets it".

As the film started to screen, all of a sudden everybody in the theater started screaming like, "Ah Ah! Ah!", and Clooney was like, "What is going on? What are you screaming about?" And they just kept screaming, and the film was running; he was like, "What's going on?".

The audience was yelling because they hadn't all sat down yet, and the movie had started.

So Clooney, standing up on the chair, started yelling at the projectionist to turn off the movie and start it over, which they eventually did.

However, it took them around 20 minutes, as back in those days it was all on film, and they had to respool it.

Recalling the memory evening, Clooney added, "But it was extraordinary because it made everyone focus on the film. And so by the time the movie started again, it was really, it made it an incredibly special night. One of the greatest nights of my life, you know, it was really amazing."

Directed by George Clooney, 'Good Night, and Good Luck', stars David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, Clooney, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr. and Frank Langella in it roles. It revolves around the conflict between veteran journalist Edward R. Murrow (Strathairn) and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin.

--IANS

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