Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Pakistan has been advocating for press freedom internationally while doing the exact opposite at home, a report has highlighted while detailing Pakistan's participation in the inaugural Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Media Forum in Baku.

"Islamabad used the occasion to negotiate journalist exchanges, fellowships and fact-checking cooperation with Azerbaijan, a state that currently holds at least 30 journalists in prison and whose president Reporters Without Borders lists among its press freedom predators," Paul Antonopoulos wrote in the 'Greek City Times'.

"When two governments that jail reporters agree to train each other’s journalists, the subject under discussion is not press freedom. It is the control of information, press freedom and both parties understand that perfectly well," Antonopoulos stated.

Pakistan's delegation to the forum was led by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar. In her remarks at the forum, Qamar said media can increase the distance between societies or build bridges across it, and Pakistan opts for building bridges. She called for creating a sustained CICA framework covering journalist exchanges, joint documentaries, content exchanges and collaborative digital platforms.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Pakistan at 153rd spot out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, which Islamabad portrayed as an improvement from last year. However, the Pakistani officials did not mention that Reporters Without Borders described 2026 as the worst year for the press since the index started, with press freedom declining in 100 of the 180 countries analysed. A nation like Pakistan can move up five spots in such a year just by deteriorating more slowly than some other nations, and it is not an achievement, the report in Greek City Times mentioned.

The Pakistan Press Foundation recorded at least 233 incidents targeting journalists and media professionals in Pakistan between January 2025 and April 2026, which included 67 criminal complaints, 67 assaults, 11 arrests, 11 detentions and three kidnappings. Among the criminal complaints, 34 were lodged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). In addition, Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, who represented journalists in cybercrime cases, were sentenced to up to 17 years in prison under the same statue.

In October, a report by an Islamabad-based media watchdog documented 97 violations against media and its practitioners from October 2025 to August 2026. It stated that Pakistan remained a deeply hostile environment for journalism and media professionals during 2025-26 despite the drop in the number of documented violations

Cases reported from October 2025 to August 2026 included one work-related killing, three attempted assassinations, 18 threats of murder or harm, 13 legal actions and 32 threats of legal actions as well as 11 assaults, according to the Freedom Network’s annual Impunity Report 2026 titled "From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists".

"On World Press Freedom Day this year, President Asif Ali Zardari observed that public trust is the most valuable asset of a free press and must be earned, protected and never taken for granted. Ironically, his government and security establishment have spent the same 12 months demonstrating the opposite," wrote Antonopoulos.

The report outlined that framework proposed in Baku is not media diplomacy and was never intended to be.

"It is an arrangement between two countries that imprisons journalists to exchange personnel, content and technique. Pakistan is free to advocate for press freedom internationally while doing exactly the opposite at home," it concluded.

--IANS

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