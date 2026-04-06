Pakistan: 45 people killed, 105 others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, April 5 (IANS) At least 45 people were killed and 105 others injured after heavy rains caused roof and wall collapses across several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March-end, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority's (PDMA) latest report issued on Sunday quoting media reports.

In its latest report, PDMA said that casualties were caused due to roof and wall collapse amid heavy rains across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA said the deceased include 23 children, 17 men and five women, while the injured include 45 men, 16 women and 44 children, Pakistan's leading media outlet Geo News reported.

As many as 442 houses were damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include 382 partially and 60 completely destroyed.

The incidents were reported in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kohat, North Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Shangla, Battagram, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, Bajaur, Hangu, Mohmand, Lower Dir, Orakzai, South Waziristan, Tank, Lower Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar, Swat, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Buner and Malakand.

The PDMA said that it remains in touch with Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant institutions and relief activities are being conducted. Aid supplies have been sent to impacted areas and local administration has been directed to expedite relief efforts and ensure assistance for victims.

The authorities have said that rains are expected from April 6-9 and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to sensitive tourist areas and follow advisories, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, rain varying from light to heavy lashed Pakistan's Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday, disrupting normal life of people.

The rains began in the early morning hours of Friday and continued till late night, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Local residents, particularly students, who had to appear for the annual matric and ninth grade examinations being held under the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in two shifts, faced problems due to rains.

The worst impacted regions included Rashid Minhas Road, Nogaza Road, Transit camp Road, Ratta Amral Road, Jhanda Chichi Road, Ch. Bostan Khan Road, Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Farooq-i-Azam Road, Sadiqabad Road.

--IANS

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