Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi to arrive in New Delhi today for Quad meeting

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will arrive in New Delhi on Monday to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During his visit, Motegi will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Toshimitsu Motegi, S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Quad brings together four countries -- India, Australia, Japan, and the United States -- with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

While addressing a joint press briefing with Marco Rubio on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar said that "Indo-Pacific" is going to become more and more important with the passage of time.

When asked about whether the Trump administration has shown the same commitment and investment in the Quad as the previous US administration, EAM Jaishankar stated, "I want to remind you that the Quad actually in the current form started during President Trump's first administration. And, actually, it picked up then. It has moved on. And it was very interesting when I began by saying that we met on the first day of Secretary Rubio's tenure as Secretary of State. It was for a Quad meeting. And last year we actually had two Quad meetings. We're having a third Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting."

"And looking ahead, to me the Indo-Pacific is going to become more and more important with the passage of time. We were just talking about energy. It'll even become a big energy lifeline. I mean, if you're going to see, for example, a much bigger India-US energy trade or India's energy and general trade with the US, with other countries in the Americas, I can see much more growth, much more trade, much more maritime activity out there. So, to me, the work on Quad goes on. And I think two days from now, you will see us on the podium talking about the Quad and I can assure you, we will have a good strong story to tell," he added.

--IANS

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