Pahalgam terror attack anniv: Families remember their loved ones, seek support

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists, family members of the victims remembered their loved ones, saying such painful memories can never be erased.

One year after the attack in Pahalgam claimed the life of pony operator Adil Hussain Shah as he was killed by the terrorists for trying to protect the tourists, his family continues to grieve the loss of the young man, who was the sole breadwinner of his family.

The deceased man's brother, Nowshad, said, “If we talk about that day, for us, for the whole of Kashmir, and for all of India, it was a black day. Even today, our family feels deep sorrow and pain. I always tell my family to remember the good work he did in his life. He has been blessed with martyrdom, which is a very high honour. We have received a lot of support from the media here and across India.”

Another victim, Shubham Dwivedi's family member, said, “These are things that can never be forgotten in life. Such memories can break a person so deeply that they lose the strength to even speak or stand again. Many people fall into depression. If I am able to speak and communicate today, it is because I am trying to turn my pain into strength.”

Priyadarshini, wife of victim Prashant Kumar Satpathy, highlighted her ongoing struggles.

“I have already submitted the required documents for a job application. It would be very helpful if I could get a suitable government job according to my qualifications. I am facing many difficulties, and my child’s education is ongoing," she said.

She added that the April 22 attack drew international attention, and stressed the need for tighter security at tourist destinations in the future.

"Security should be further strengthened at tourist places, and strict steps must be taken if such incidents occur again,” she said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s elder brother, Sushanta Satpathy, said, “My brother is no longer with us, but our family still finds it hard to believe that. I request the Government of Odisha to fulfil the commitments they made to us after my brother died.”

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focussed, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

'Operation Sindoor' was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also stepped up security in Pahalgam, deploying additional forces and increasing surveillance to ensure a peaceful commemoration, which is expected to be attended by political leaders, civil society members, and families of the victims.

--IANS

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