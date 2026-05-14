‘Lakshman’ Sunil Lahri backs PM Narendra Modi’s call for mindful spending

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahri, best known for essaying the iconic character of Lakshman in the cult classic show Ramayan, has come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens regarding cutting down on unnecessary expenses, incase of any future crisis.

Sharing a video message on social media, the actor urged people to understand the larger aspect and national interest behind the Prime Minister’s statement, and stressed on the importance of being prepared for uncertain times.

Beginning his message, Sunil said, “Pranaam dosto. Pichhle dino hamare Prime Minister sahab ne deshwasiyon se ek appeal ki thi kuch cheezon ke kharche kam karne ke liye. Kuch logon ne is baat ko sakaratmak liya, kuch logon ne nakaratmak.”

(Greetings, friends. A few days ago, our Prime Minister had made an appeal to the citizens of the country to reduce spending on certain things. Some people took it positively, while some took it negatively.)

He further questioned those criticizing the Prime Minister’s message while drawing a comparison with how families handle difficult situations at home.

“Jis kisi ne nakaratmak baat sochi hai is baat ko lekar, main un logon se ek hi baat poochna chahta hoon. Kya hamare apne ghar mein jab kabhi kisi tarah ka crisis hota hai toh hum cheezon ki katauti nahi karte hain?”

(To those who have thought negatively about this, I want to ask them one thing. Whenever there is any kind of crisis in our own home, don’t we cut down on certain expenses?)

Explaining that the Prime Minister’s message was aimed at protecting national interests, Sunil added, “Ye baat unhone desh hit mein kahi hai aur aane wale samay mein ho sakta hai ki kisi tarah ki bipda aaye. Iske liye aaj hi hum uska hal nikal le. Aag lagne pe kua nahi khoda jaata hai, pehle kua khoda jaata hai.”

(He said this in the interest of the nation, and it is possible that some crisis may arise in the future. We should find a solution for it today itself. A well is not dug after a fire breaks out; it is dug beforehand.)

The actor further also highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on foreign imports and saving national resources. “Main sirf yehi kehna chahunga ki agar hum fuel ko lekar, ya sona-chandi ko lekar, ya aur bhi cheezon ki fuzul kharchi kam karenge jin cheezon ke upar hum videshon par nirbhar hain, toh hamara bohot saara dollar wahan jaata hai.”

(I only want to say that if we reduce unnecessary spending on fuel, gold, silver, and other things for which we depend on foreign countries, a lot of our dollars go there.)

Concluding his message, Sunil appealed to citizens to think about the long-term benefits of financial discipline.

“Agar hum paise bachayenge, dollar bachayenge toh hamara apna fayada hoga. Hamari apni bachat hogi. Ek baar zaroor sochiye. Jai Shri Ram.”

(If we save money and save dollars, it will benefit us. It will be our own savings. Please think about it once. Jai Shri Ram.)

Along with the video, Sunil Lahri, as his caption, wrote, “Some people made fun of the appeal of Honorable PM Saheb, some took it positively and some negatively. There is a saying that a well cannot be dug after a fire starts. Understand the depth behind the words of PM Saheb.”

–IANS

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