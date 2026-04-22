Pahalgam attack anniversary: US and Japan pay tribute to victims, back India's fight against terrorism

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and expressed Washington's support for India in fight against terrorism.

The heinous terror attack, that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, witnessed Pakistan-backed terrorists gunning down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents of civilians being targetted in recent years.

"On the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack in Pahalgam, we remember the innocent victims and honour their memory as we mourn with their families. The United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism," Gor posted on X.

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, stated that Tokyo condemns terrorism in all its forms and expresses solidarity with India in its resolve to combat terrorism and commitment to peace and security.

"One year after the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, we remember the innocent victims. Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms and stands in solidarity with India — in our shared resolve to combat terrorism and commitment to peace and security," Japanese envoy posted on X.

The attack in Pahalgam was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their family members.

In response to the attack, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7 last year, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action by targetting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

--IANS

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