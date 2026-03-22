March 22, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Padmini Kolhapure shares a soulful rendition of 'Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai'

Padmini Kolhapure shares a soulful rendition of 'Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure treated her Instagram family with a soulful rendition of one of her old melodies, "Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai".

In her latest Instagram post, she was seen singing the song from her 1978 release "Saajan Bina Suhagan".

The beautiful rendition received a lot of love from the netizens, who flooded the comment section with red hearts, hugs, and heart eyes emojis.

Padmini Kolhapure captioned the post, "Just for you", along with a smiley face emoji.

"Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai" has been sung by Yesudas, Anuradha Paudwal, and Hemlata with music scored by Usha Khanna.

Talking about the movie, "Saajan Bina Suhagan" has been produced and directed by Saawan Kumar Tak. The project stars Rajendra Kumar, Nutan, Vinod Mehra, Padmini Kohlapure, and Shreeram Lagoo in significant roles, along with others.

In 1980, the film was remade in Tamil as "Mangala Nayagi" and in Malayalam with the name "Oru Kochukatha Aarum Parayathe Katha" in 1984.

However, this is not the first time that Padmini Kolhapure has shared her singing talent with her admirers.

Back in January, she sang "Yeh galiyan yeh chaubara" from her 1982 film “Prem Rog” with acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Padmini Kolhapure took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video from the sets of the singing reality show "Indian Idol".

The clip features Shreya Ghoshal singing the iconic song before she warmly invites the veteran actress to join her, making it a duo.

Shreya could not help but shower praises on the veteran actress for singing the song with so much grace.

“Arrey my God! How are you this amazing, so multi-talented?”, the singer was heard saying.

Posting the video on social media, Padmini wrote the caption, “@shreyaghoshal Not just singing songs, but singing straight to the soul .. When emotions need a melody, Shreya Ghoshal delivers.”

--IANS

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