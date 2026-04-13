Padmini Kolhapure on Asha Bhosle playing her mother in ‘Mai’: How many blessings could I’ve asked for

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure jogged down memory lane, recalling the late, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 on April 12, playing her mother in the 2013 film “Mai”, directed by Mahesh Kodiyal.

Padmini took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her sharing screen space with Asha Bhosle, who marked her acting debut wit the film at the age of 79.

Padmini wrote in the caption: “Playing the sensitive role of Mai, my Mother in the Movie “Mai” the only film you ever did on the silver screen is a blessing I’ll cherish forever. How many more blessings could I have asked for, to share such a deep, beautiful connection with you… Asha Atya #ashabhosle Forever in my heart.”

The film is a family drama of how children abandon their ailing old parents. The film is about a character named Madhu, who takes on the responsibility of her ageing widowed mother suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Shivani Joshi, Kshitee Jog and Anupam Kher. As per reports, the singer had dedicated the film to her mother, who was also lovingly called "Mai".

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few.

Meanwhile, Padmini has worked in over 75 films. She began her acting career in 1972 at the age of seven, and her early works include Zindagi and Dream Girl. She had her breakthrough with the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, starring as the young Roopa.

--IANS

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