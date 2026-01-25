Padma Shri awardee archaeologist Narayan Vyas says he is still working

Ujjain, Jan 25 (IANS) The ancient city of Ujjain is beaming with pride as senior archaeologist Dr Narayan Vyas has been honoured with the Padma Shri award in the 2026 civilian honours announced by the government of India.

The recognition celebrates his lifelong dedication to archaeology, historical research, and the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage, particularly in the Malwa region.

Dr Narayan Vyas, a retired Superintendent Archaeologist from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), where he served until 2009, has made pioneering contributions over four decades.

His work has played a key role in highlighting and protecting significant historical sites across Madhya Pradesh and beyond.

Notably, he was instrumental in efforts that contributed to the recognition of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the rock shelters of Bhimbetka, the stepwell Rani ki Vav, and the stupas of Sanchi.

A native of Ujjain, Dr Vyas shifted from fine arts to archaeology, earning a post-doctorate (D.Litt.) focused on rock paintings in the Bhopal and Raisen areas, with special emphasis on Bhimbetka.

He collaborated closely with legendary archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, participating in groundbreaking excavations and discoveries at sites like Dangwada, Ujjain, and Bhimbetka.

Speaking to IANS, he said his research has brought renewed attention to ancient rock art, prehistoric settlements, and the cultural legacy of central India, inspiring greater public awareness and conservation initiatives.

“I am still working on these cave paintings,” he said. The announcement has sparked widespread celebrations in Ujjain, with historians, intellectuals, academics, and citizens hailing it as a landmark achievement for the city known as India's spiritual and historical heart.

Local leaders and scholars have extended heartfelt congratulations, describing the award as fitting recognition for Dr Vyas's tireless efforts in unearthing and safeguarding heritage that connects modern India to its ancient roots.

Dr Vyas is among four recipients from Madhya Pradesh this year. This honour not only elevates Ujjain's stature on the national stage but also inspires future generations to value and protect the nation's archaeological treasures.

Dr Vyas's legacy continues to illuminate India's glorious past for the world.

