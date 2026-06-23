Padma Awards: Alka Yagnik, Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma among 65 honoured by Prez Murmu (Ld)

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented Padma Awards for 2026 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II in New Delhi, with tennis star Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, cricketer Rohit Sharma and singer Alka Yagnik figuring among the 65 awardees.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The 65 eminent awardees representing different fields, including arts, public affairs, medicine, literature and more, were honoured with the coveted Padma Awards.

In the Second Civil Investiture Ceremony, the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

President Murmu had conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the First Civil Investiture Ceremony held on May 25.

Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country -- are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on Republic Day every year.

While former Union Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren was selected for a posthumous Padma Bhushan, P. Narayanan and Justice (retd.) K.T. Thomas will be awarded Padma Vibhushan for Literature and Education and Public Affairs, respectively.

Other Padma Bhushan awardees included: Vijay Amritraj, S.K.M. Maeilanandhan, Mammootty, Vellappally Natesan, Dattatreyudu Nori and Alka Yagnik. Actor R Madhavan was awarded the Padma Shri.

Amritraj told IANS, “I feel truly honoured. I am extremely excited and happy about this magnificent honour from the Government of India. It is a matter of pride for me. Padma Awards are very special. Receiving the Padma Bhushan at this stage of my career is truly significant."

Mammootty thanked his audiences for their endless love, trust and support, which he said had kept him "going every single day".

Mammootty Kampany, the production house owned by the actor, posted a video clip of the Malayalam superstar receiving the honour and wrote, "A moment of immense pride for Indian cinema. Our beloved Mammukka, receiving the Padma Bhushan from the Hon'ble President of India…”

Cricketer Rohit Sharma attended the second Civil Investiture Ceremony along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh after missing the first ceremony held in May.

The Indian cricket team posted the video of Rohit receiving the award and wrote, "A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game. President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @presidentofindia confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @rohitsharma45 with the Padma Shri award."

The list of awardees includes two Americans, a Russian and a Georgian citizen.

Doctor Dattatreyudu Nori of the US was awarded Padma Bhushan in the field of Medicine. Professor Prateek Sharma will be awarded Padma Shri for Medicine. Russia's Liudmila Khokhlova was picked for the Padma Shri in Literature and Education.

Vladimer Mestvirishvili of Georgia was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for Sports.

Professor Mahendra Nath Roy from West Bengal was picked for a Padma Shri in the field of Science and Engineering, a statement said.

Dr Armida Fernandez, a renowned paediatrician and neonatologist, was conferred with Padma Shri for her transformative contributions to medicine and public health. Dr Suresh Hanagavad also received the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of medicine.

--IANS

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