Kharge undergoes successful pacemaker surgery, to resume work Oct 3

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he will resume work on October 3.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has issued a media statement in this regard. Taking to social media X, Minister Kharge stated, "The pacemaker implantation procedure for Kharge was completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure."

"He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all," he stated.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday for a planned pacemaker implantation procedure, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed on Wednesday.

Priyank Kharge, who is the Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and IT/BT, said that the Congress president was advised to undergo the procedure following fever, fatigue, and leg pain.

Mallikarjun Kharge is undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

“Mallikarjun Kharge has been advised to undergo a pacemaker implantation and has been admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and recovering well. We are deeply grateful for your concern and good wishes, " Priyank Kharge said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Congress chief at the hospital on Wednesday. The Chief Minister inquired about Kharge’s health and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery.

Speaking to the media after meeting Kharge at the hospital, Siddaramaiah said that Kharge had come for a routine check-up due to minor uneasiness.

