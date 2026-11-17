New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has criticised the 12-match suspension handed to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following his fatal on-field collision with Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, saying the Equatorial Guinea international does not deserve the maximum punishment for what he believes was an accident.

In a video posted on social media, Pique said players past and present, coaches and other goalkeepers viewed the incident as an accident and questioned the decision to impose the maximum sanction on Owono.

“I truly believe that imposing the maximum sanction on Jesus for this action puts him in a situation he does not deserve, because he is not to blame for all of this having happened,” Pique said.

Pique also stressed that serving the suspension would not necessarily mean Owono would be ready to return to competitive football, given the emotional impact of the tragedy.

“Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete,” he added.

“No sanction is going to bring [De Miguel] back to us,” Pique said.

The Spanish football federation handed Owono a 12-match suspension after reviewing the incident during the Spanish second-division fixture between FC Andorra and Tenerife on November 2.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was sent off in the closing stages after his challenge on De Miguel, who died the following day at the age of 30.

According to the referee’s report, Owono was dismissed for “violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play”.

The federation’s disciplinary committee said the “nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances” justified the maximum punishment under its disciplinary framework.

The governing body also ruled that the abandoned fixture would not be resumed, allowing the 2-2 scoreline to stand. The match had been stopped seven minutes into stoppage time following the incident.

Meanwhile, Owono has withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea’s squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

--IANS

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