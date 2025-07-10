'Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words': Yuvraj Singh thanks cricket fraternity for supporting 'cancer warriors'

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh thanked his former teammates, friends, and family members for turning up for a special YouWeCan Foundation charity event in London on Tuesday.

The event was graced by several cricketing legends, including Indian icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, Ravi Shastri, Chris Gayle, and former England stars Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough, among others. The Indian men's cricket team, led by Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, also joined the gala ceremony.

Taking to X, Yuvraj wrote, "Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful beyond words! To my friends, family, former teammates, legends of the game, and the Indian cricket team, thank you for showing up with so much love and belief.

"I’ve lived through cancer. I know what it feels like to wake up unsure of your tomorrow, but I also know what hope looks like, and it looks a lot like all of you! You’ve helped us keep our promise to stand by cancer warriors in India who are still fighting, still hoping, and still holding on.

"Thank you for walking this path with me! We will keep going, we will keep fighting, and we will never give up."

Tendulkar, who turned up with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara for the event, wrote a heartfelt message for his former teammate, lauding his cause of supporting cancer patients in the country.

"Standing with @YUVSTRONG12 last night in support of @YOUWECAN's incredible work felt deeply meaningful. You have turned your personal battle into a mission to help others win theirs. That takes heart. Always with you, my friend," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

The YouWeCan Foundation, launched in 2013 following his successful battle with cancer, is currently seeking to raise GBP 1 million to fund vital cancer care and educational support for underprivileged families back home in India.

“YouWeCan was inspired by my journey, and all just by a lot of compassion, where we belong after cancer,” he said. “We work with many children from below the poverty line for their treatment and education. We work with a lot of women suffering from breast cancer,” Yuvraj said during the charity event in London.

